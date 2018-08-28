Advanced search

St Albans man hoping to raise over £200 through Christmas lights display

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 December 2018

A St Albans man is hoping to raise over £200 for charity through a Christmas lights display.

This is the third year Frank Clark has put up a display outside his home on Vicarage Close.

Asked why he kept putting up the elaborate display, he said: “It’s the fun of doing it and it gives a lot of people a lot of pleasure.”

After last year’s display, which raised £200, he came back from shopping to find a mysterious parcel outside his house.

Upon opening it, he found it was a decorative reindeer, worth around £180 that someone had donated.

There was a little note with it saying: “Thank you for brightening our Christmas.”

He has also received discounts from retailers on other decorations after saying he was making the effort for charity.

The charity in question is Dreamflight, which takes children with serious illness or disability on holiday to Orlando, Florida.

Mr Clark is asking people to post donations through his letter box for the display.

A St Albans man is hoping to raise over £200 for charity through a Christmas lights display.

