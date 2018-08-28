Bob-a-job! St Albans boy doing chores to raise money for homeless charity

Jack Abraham-Smith doing jobs to raise money for Crisis. Archant

A seven-year old boy from St Albans is raising money for the homeless by doing jobs for his neighbours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Abraham-Smith of Burley Road was ‘shocked and upset’ when he saw homeless people living in shop doorways in the city centre.

His mum said he found it hard to believe some people have no bed to sleep in and no shelter from the freezing cold weather, so he asked her what he could do to help.

He researched homeless charities online and found just over £28 could fund a shower, food and an overnight stay, provided by Crisis.

His mum, Kelly, said: “To raise money Jack decided he could do jobs for people we know.

“We have messaged some local friends and so far he has done washing up and leaf collecting. I am really proud of him.”

The Fleetville School pupil has got some more fundraising ideas he intends to suggest to his headteacher.