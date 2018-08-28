Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans dog walk fitting tribute to CEO of national charity

PUBLISHED: 13:22 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 22 November 2018

Adrian Burder. Picture: James Lincoln

Adrian Burder. Picture: James Lincoln

James Lincoln

Dog walkers in St Albans are gathering for a last hoorah in tribute to a man who worked passionately for a national pooch charity.

St Albans resident and CEO of Dogs Trust, Adrian Burder, unexpectedly passed away on October 31 from a short illness.

Having walked Adrian’s rescue labrador Skipper and rescue terrier Ruby for four years, co-owner of Verulam Pet Services Sarah Abbott has organised a memorial stroll in aid of the Dogs Trust.

She said: “He was one in a million and you will never meet a bigger animal lover. He was incredibly kind.

“I love animals and I think somebody like him deserves to be recognised. He was an unsung hero, he never bigged himself up or boasted about what he had done, he was a humble man who did amazing things for dogs around the UK.

“He needs to be remembered for what he did. There are many dog people around St Albans and I think they would like to give something back.”

Following a stint in marketing at Cruelty Free International, then called the British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection, Adrian joined Dogs Trust as head of fundraising in 1994, then called the National Canine Defence League.

He was pivotal in the government’s decision to make microchips compulsory for all pet dogs and helped the charity more than double the number of its rehoming centres.

Adrian was also chair of Dogs Trust Ireland, and CEO of Dogs Trust Bosnia and Herzegovina - which tackled a problem with strays in those countries.

In 2016 he set up Dogs Trust Worldwide to award grants for pooch projects internationally and in 2017 he created Dogs Trust USA.

Acting CEO of Dogs Trust Jim Monteith said: “Adrian was one of a kind – his passion for animal welfare changed the lives of millions of dogs in the 24 years he was at Dogs Trust.

“He will be terribly missed by staff, trustees and volunteers past and present and we are so grateful for his immeasurable contribution to making the world a better place for man’s best friend.

“We are all still letting this tragic news sink in.”

The walk will take place from the John Bunyan pub on December 2 at 12pm. No booking required.

Donate to Sarah’s memorial walk at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-calogero

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans leisure centre operator shortlisted for awards

07:00 Fraser Whieldon
Cllr Annie Brewster (left) and Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner (centre) receive finalist certificate from National Fitness Award judge Tony Barry.

The company behind a popular St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for two fitness awards.

St Albans footballers train with World Cup winner

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Andy Edwards teaching some of the football academy members at Oaklands College. Picture: Oaklands College.

A St Albans football academy has had the opportunity to train with a World Cup winner.

St Albans store creates virtual 3D shopping tour to tackle high street decline

Yesterday, 16:13 Franki Berry
Screenshots of the Cositas tool, looking at the St Albans shop. Picture: Cositas

A shop in St Albans has created an interactive 3D browsing experience to tackle the decline of the high street.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Yesterday, 14:32 Nina Morgan
Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Police have been out in force cracking down on rogue drivers using the M25 in Hertfordshire.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide