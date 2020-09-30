Heartbroken St Albans dog owner appeals for return of pet

Have you seen this missing St Albans dog? Picture: Frances Haycock Archant

A heartfelt plea for the return of a much-loved pet dog is being made to the St Albans community.

Cockerpoo Winnie disappeared from her home in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood, on Monday.

She was last seen at approximately 12.30pm by the DPD Depot in Watling Street, and despite extensive searches of the surrounding area, has yet to be found.

A Facebook group has been set up at https://www.facebook.com/groups/missingwinnieal2 to share information about potential sightings.

If you spot Winnie, call 07780 660568 or 07928 704586.