Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans DJ officially dismissed from local radio station amid controversy

PUBLISHED: 11:35 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 20 February 2019

Danny Smith has thrown his backing behind Elspeth Jackman, who has been told she cannot volunteer at Radio Verulam any longer. Picture: Archant

Danny Smith has thrown his backing behind Elspeth Jackman, who has been told she cannot volunteer at Radio Verulam any longer. Picture: Archant

Archant

A popular radio DJ has been officially sacked after speaking out about what he called a programming “injustice”.

Verulam Radio Drive Time DJ Danny Smith.Verulam Radio Drive Time DJ Danny Smith.

Last week’s Herts Ad revealed how long-term Radio Verulam presenter Danny Smith had suspended his volunteering services at the station in support of fellow presenter Elspeth Jackman.

Elspeth had been told by bosses at the community station to make her show Elspeth’s Afternoon - a Christian programme which has been running for 12 years - into a multi-faith show to satisfy broadcasting rules.

Section four of the OFCOM guidelines - entitled Religion - states that faith broadcasters must be responsible and not exploit any susceptibilities of the audience, be abusive, or seek recruits.

While in talks about how the long-standing Sunday slot could evolve, Elspeth forwarded on the initial email she received as a request for prayers from her contacts.

She was then told she could no longer volunteer at the station as she had breached internal rules.

Danny, who had hosted West Herts Drivetime for nine years and given up more than 10,000 hours to work unpaid for the station, went on volunteer ‘strike’ until the situation was resolved.

Radio Verulam subsequently terminated his volunteering with them. The station has also withdrawn its support for the Herts Advertiser School Awards in protest at our news coverage.

Danny said: “I knew on Thursday that I was being suspended and asked to attend a grievance meeting, but I said that I would not attend it until they address my original concerns as to how Elspeth was treated. I didn’t think I refused.

“So I was not in the least bit surprised - from their policy that no one must speak to the press, and no one can criticise the station internally either - that they did not reflect on the mistakes that they are making.”

He believes Radio Verulam has taken an anti-religious stance, and is becoming less concerned with the community and more interested in commercial viability.

Danny released a statement on social media, thanking everyone who supported, encouraged, and nurtured him: “There are some wonderful people at the station working very hard for our community, producing some of the finest local broadcasting you will find anywhere on radio.

“I also want to thank all of the amazing people who have come onto my show over the years. I have lost count of how many guests there have been but it has been a tremendous pleasure to hear about the organisations you represent and the valuable contributions you make.

“We are truly blessed by the rich diversity of local talent in our area and I am honoured to have been able to showcase many local musicians, actors and other representatives from the arts.”

Radio Verulam has refused to comment throughout the controversy, but an internal document seen by this newspaper clarified its position.

It said last week’s Herts Ad report “will have lowered our standing with listeners, advertisers and influencers”.

Chairman Nick Hazell said: “Let me be clear; we won’t always get everything right, but airing your negative views about the station in the local newspaper is contrary to our volunteer policy.

“Talk to us. If we can’t satisfy your concerns, you might conclude this isn’t the right place for you. We hope not, but we’re volunteers so we have free choice.”

He said Danny did not approach Radio Verulam with his concerns before contacting the Herts Ad - allegations he disputes, claiming he had attempted to speak to station directors on numerous occasions but was ignored.

Nick continued: “We are taking a more commercial approach, yes, and we make no apology for that because to sustain what we do, we need money.

“But we simply don’t accept that we are doing less for our community. I was very proud of our last annual report highlighting our community activity, and I’m proud of what we do here. Of course, we can always do more. As far as faith programming is concerned, we think it is important, and we want to cover all faiths.

“We attempted to find ways in which Elspeth’s Afternoon could be expanded to cover all faiths, but this proved not to be possible.

“We also have to be very mindful of the strict provisions of the broadcast code relating to religious output and needed to modify output to avoid any possibility of breaching our licence conditions.”

Elspeth said she has forgiven Radio Verulam and found peace with the “injustice”, because that is the Christian path.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans DJ officially dismissed from local radio station amid controversy

Danny Smith has thrown his backing behind Elspeth Jackman, who has been told she cannot volunteer at Radio Verulam any longer. Picture: Archant

Harpenden banish away-day blues with solid win at Felixstowe

Harry Kneale in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Solomon Sambou named St Albans City’s player of the month for January

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

St Albans Striders’ marathon superstar Jack Brooks has Hong Kong as his latest conquest

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at the Hong Kong Marathon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists