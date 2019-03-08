Advanced search

St Albans district remembers the fallen and injured

PUBLISHED: 14:07 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 08 November 2019

Remembrance Sunday service in Wheathampstead. Picture:John Bethell

Remembrance Sunday service in Wheathampstead. Picture:John Bethell

Archant

The district is getting ready to remember those fallen and injured in the two World Wars and other past conflicts.

St Albans will honour the nation's war dead at a remembrance service and parade on Sunday, November 10.

The parade will begin just after 10.30am from outside the former BHS store and proceed to the war memorial near St Peter's Church.

A service led by Reverend Canon Mark Dearnley will begin at 10.50am.

On Monday November 11 at 11am the mayor will be at the war memorial to mark the two minutes' silence.

The Harpenden remembrance day parade on Sunday will meet at 10.15am in Leyton Road and then head to the war memorial for a service of remembrance at 10.50am.

When the service finishes at 11.30am, the parade will re-form for the mayor's address.

You may also want to watch:

Wheathampstead Parish Council and St Helen's Church are inviting residents to join the procession from Church Street (by the entrance to Bury Green) on Sunday, November 10 at 10.45am, gathering at the war memorial for a two minutes silence at 11am.

Reverend Richard Banham will hold a short service outside, followed by a service within the church.

Redbourn will also be remembering on November 10 at their civic service of remembrance at 9.30am at St Mary's Church.

There will then be a commemorative act at the war memorial from 10.50 to 11.15am with refreshments at ChristChurch on Fish Street.

Radlett will hold its remembrance parade on Sunday, where the church congregation and schools will be marching from Christ Church, Watling Steet to Radlett war memorial at 10.15am. Later at 10.45 there will be a multi-faith act of remembrance at Radlett war memorial.

Representatives from air, sea and army cadets, the Guiding and Scout movements, the police and other uniformed services will attend.

Everyone is welcome to attend to pay their respects to members of the armed forces who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

They will be joined by councillors and leaders of the main faiths.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

St Albans mum forced to live in flat with collapsing ceiling

Amina Khan is very unhappy about her ceiling collapsing in her St Albans flat. Picture: Amina Khan

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

St Albans mum forced to live in flat with collapsing ceiling

Amina Khan is very unhappy about her ceiling collapsing in her St Albans flat. Picture: Amina Khan

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight

Herts gritters. Picture: Supplied.

Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: Archant

St Albans district remembers the fallen and injured

Remembrance Sunday service in Wheathampstead. Picture:John Bethell

‘Playing Out’ scheme to get St Albans children playing outdoors

The Playing Out event in St Albans last summer. Picture: St Albans district council

Hertfordshire County Council plans to invest more than £1.5m in mental health support

HCC has proposed a £1.654 million funding boost for mental health services across the county. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists