St Albans district remembers the fallen and injured

Remembrance Sunday service in Wheathampstead. Picture:John Bethell Archant

The district is getting ready to remember those fallen and injured in the two World Wars and other past conflicts.

St Albans will honour the nation's war dead at a remembrance service and parade on Sunday, November 10.

The parade will begin just after 10.30am from outside the former BHS store and proceed to the war memorial near St Peter's Church.

A service led by Reverend Canon Mark Dearnley will begin at 10.50am.

On Monday November 11 at 11am the mayor will be at the war memorial to mark the two minutes' silence.

The Harpenden remembrance day parade on Sunday will meet at 10.15am in Leyton Road and then head to the war memorial for a service of remembrance at 10.50am.

When the service finishes at 11.30am, the parade will re-form for the mayor's address.

Wheathampstead Parish Council and St Helen's Church are inviting residents to join the procession from Church Street (by the entrance to Bury Green) on Sunday, November 10 at 10.45am, gathering at the war memorial for a two minutes silence at 11am.

Reverend Richard Banham will hold a short service outside, followed by a service within the church.

Redbourn will also be remembering on November 10 at their civic service of remembrance at 9.30am at St Mary's Church.

There will then be a commemorative act at the war memorial from 10.50 to 11.15am with refreshments at ChristChurch on Fish Street.

Radlett will hold its remembrance parade on Sunday, where the church congregation and schools will be marching from Christ Church, Watling Steet to Radlett war memorial at 10.15am. Later at 10.45 there will be a multi-faith act of remembrance at Radlett war memorial.

Representatives from air, sea and army cadets, the Guiding and Scout movements, the police and other uniformed services will attend.

Everyone is welcome to attend to pay their respects to members of the armed forces who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

They will be joined by councillors and leaders of the main faiths.