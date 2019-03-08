Advanced search

St Albans politician triggers by-election by stepping down from district council

PUBLISHED: 11:36 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 06 September 2019

Former St Albans City and District councillor Caroline Brooke. Picture: Emma Collins

A St Albans politician has relinquished her seat on the district council because she has moved home.

Former Liberal Democrat St Albans City and District councillor Caroline Brooke has stepped down from her position in Clarence Ward, triggering a by-election.

Caroline has moved out of the district because her husband has landed a job as a history professor at the University of Oxford.

She said: "I have hugely enjoyed being a councillor, but the [her husband's] job comes once in every ten years so it was an unexpected surprise.

"I am really sorry to leave. It has been a privilege to work with people on the council, it has been great. I love St Albans - it is a lovely city we have here."

She considered commuting, but decided it was not feasible or sensible for the environment.

Liberal Democrat leader of the council, Chris White, said: "She will absolutely be missed, she was a fabulous ward councillor and was doing case work right until the day she moved.

"However, I am confident in our new candidate."

Parties around St Albans have told the Herts Ad who they will be putting up for the seat, which runs until May 2022 - Liberal Democrat Josie Madoc is up against Conservative Don Deepthi, Labour's Gary Chambers and Green candidate Rebecca Hemy.

The by-election will take place on October 3 and Clarence residents must register to vote by September 17.

The district council's returning officer, Mike Lovelady, said: "Anyone not yet registered to vote should do so as soon as possible.

"They will then be able to have their say on who will represent them on the council for this vacant seat.

"It only takes a few minutes to complete the form and register to vote online."

Paper copies of the registration form are available by emailing elections@stalbans.gov.uk or on 01727 819294.

Anyone wanting to stand in the by-election must hand in nomination papers to the returning officer by 4pm on September 6.

Register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

