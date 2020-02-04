Have your say on St Albans district council response times

People and businesses in St Albans are asked to complete a survey on how quickly the district council responds to their enquiries.

St Albans district council aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within five rings, respond to voicemails within one working day, and reply to emails within five days, or 10 if the issue is complex.

The standards apply to all departments, and residents or organisations who have recently contacted the council - including district councillors, parish and town councils and St Albans Citizens Advice - are invited to detail their experiences in a survey.

Residents will be asked how satisfied they are with response times, and their responses will be analysed and reported to a meeting of the planning, resources, housing and commercial scrutiny committee.

The survey will run until Tuesday, February 11. To take part go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2M77JGZ