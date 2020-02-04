Advanced search

Have your say on St Albans district council response times

PUBLISHED: 06:59 05 February 2020

St Albans district council is conducting a survey on how satisfied residents are with response times. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

St Albans district council is conducting a survey on how satisfied residents are with response times. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Archant

People and businesses in St Albans are asked to complete a survey on how quickly the district council responds to their enquiries.

St Albans district council aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within five rings, respond to voicemails within one working day, and reply to emails within five days, or 10 if the issue is complex.

You may also want to watch:

The standards apply to all departments, and residents or organisations who have recently contacted the council - including district councillors, parish and town councils and St Albans Citizens Advice - are invited to detail their experiences in a survey.

Residents will be asked how satisfied they are with response times, and their responses will be analysed and reported to a meeting of the planning, resources, housing and commercial scrutiny committee.

The survey will run until Tuesday, February 11. To take part go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2M77JGZ

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Most Read

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

‘Action needed’ at London Colney accident blackspot

Napsbury Lane Bridge, St Albans.

TV presenter Michael Portillo to visit St Albans

Great Asian Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo is coming to St Albans. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have your say on St Albans district council response times

St Albans district council is conducting a survey on how satisfied residents are with response times. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Dramatic win for Old Albanian at Worthing sealed with Morgan Thompson’s kick

Morgan Thompson kicked the winning penalty in the final seconds against Worthing. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath stretch their advantage again with narrow win over Harpenden

Colney Heath hosted Harpenden Town in a Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match.

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Much better from Tabard as they give the undefeated leaders a huge scare

Jonny Aguila got Tabard's first try in an impressive performance against Old Streetonians. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24