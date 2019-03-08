Grants available for St Albans community projects

St Albans district council is offering grants for community projects. Archant

Voluntary and community groups can now apply for grants of up to £5,000 from St Albans district council's Community Grants Fund for projects beneficial to the community.

Projects aimed at black and minority ethnic residents, older people and those living in the Sopwell, Cunningham, Batchwood, London Colney and Redbourn wards are especially encouraged.

You may also want to watch:

The fund is administered with the help of Communities 1st, which provides advice to charities and promotes volunteering. Around £19,500 is available overall.

Applications can be submitted until Sunday, January 5 and an information event will be held on Monday 11 from 6pm in the Hub at the St Albans Civic Centre.

Communities 1st will host surgeries throughout the application period to discuss ideas and how to draft applications. To book a place and download a grant application form visit www.communities1st.org.uk.