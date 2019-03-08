Have your say on improvements to St Albans district

St Albans residents are invited to raise public concerns about the district at a council committee meeting.

The district council's scrutiny committee is looking for public opinion on three key areas: business, culture and tourism, leisure and sport, and climate and environment.

Topics might include the St Albans Museum + Gallery, air pollution, cycling strategies, children's playgrounds or car parks. Suggestions will also be taken for issues that do not directly concern the council, but affect residents, such as public transport. These suggestions will feed into a review on how well the council is serving the community.

Richard Shwe, the committee's lead officer, said: "I urge anyone who wants a particular topic to take advantage of this opportunity to raise the issue with the committee as it prepares its work schedule for the year ahead."

To contribute email scrutiny@stalbans.gov.uk by 12pm on Monday, July 15.