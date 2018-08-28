Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans warned following series of distraction burglaries in broad daylight

PUBLISHED: 14:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 23 November 2018

Everard Close, where one of the incidents took place. Picture: Google.

Everard Close, where one of the incidents took place. Picture: Google.

Archant

The St Albans public has been warned to be on the look-out for distraction burglars.

At 2.40pm on Wednesday, November 21, a woman was getting out of her car at a supermarket car park in Everard Close when she was distracted by a young, swarthy, well-dressed woman asking for directions and pushing a map towards her.

Meanwhile, a man of slight build opened her car door, where her handbag was, but the woman realised and intervened to stop him.

At 4.35pm on Saturday, November 17, a man parked his van on a driveway in Fellowes Lane and rang the doorbell.

When there was no reply, he tried the door handle, but was scared off by a dog.

He is described as white, between five foot eight inches and five foot ten inches tall, in his late 20s and of Eastern European appearance.

Between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Monday, November 5, at Ryecroft Court, a man knocked on the door of a woman aged in her 80s and told her there had been a water leak.

While the victim was speaking to him, a second man entered the address and stole five gold rings from upstairs.

Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “We’ve had a number of suspicious incidents this month with people trying to distract residents to burgle or steal from them.

“Please be vigilant, keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable residents and report anything that seems out of the ordinary to police.

“We are not linking these incidents at the moment, but would like residents to be aware of these conmen and women who will make up any excuse to distract you so they can steal from you.

“Always make sure you only open your door to people that you are expecting and don’t feel pressurised to comply with requests from strangers.

“While we continue to proactively patrol the St Albans district and make arrests, we need residents to do their bit by reporting suspicious activity and joining schemes like Neighbourhood Watch.

“Insurance companies are becoming more awkward in compensating victims of crime unless they can prove they have properly secured their premises and invested in deterrents like web cam door bells or CCTV – it is always wise to check your policy and make your home as unattractive to thieves as possible.”

• Three people were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit thefts of motor vehicles and conspiracy to burgle in Kirkdale Road in Harpenden yesterday morning. They are three men aged 17, 35 and 47. They have been released under investigation whilst further enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Big blue bus to visit St Albans on national tour promoting small businesses

Yesterday, 19:30 Franki Berry
Small Business Saturday bus will be coming to St Albans this November. Picture: St Albans district council

A bus tour to promote small businesses will stop off in St Albans on a five week journey around the country.

Prolific criminal in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth jailed

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Anthony Lee. Picture: Herts police

A prolific burglar who committed a series of crimes in Redbourn, Markyate, Potters Bar, and Letchworth has been jailed for six years and four months.

Children get stuck into science with Challenge Day at St Albans primary

Yesterday, 16:25 Franki Berry
Two pupils enjoying Bernards Heath Junior School's Challenge Day 2018. Picture: Submitted by Bernards Heath Junior School

Children solved a series of hands-on scientific challenges at a St Albans junior school learning day.

Police issue safety advice after spate of car thefts in Harpenden

Yesterday, 15:00 Franki Berry
Police are warning members of the public to be vigilant

Criminals have been targeting Harpenden in a spate of car thefts around the town.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide