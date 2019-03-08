Advanced search

'Suspicious device' safely detonated in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:46 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 04 August 2019

A device was safely detonated in St Albans last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A suspicious device has been safely detonated via controlled explosion in St Albans after a 100m cordon was put in place and a number of roads were closed.

Officers were called to the scene in Approach Road after receiving a report about the suspicious device.

Specialist officers went and awaited the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, who assessed the device.

The scene was made safe following the controlled detonation last night, however in order to make it safe, Grosvenor Road, Alma Road and London Road were temporarily closed.

A number of homes in the area were also evacuated, and police assisted in finding alternative overnight accommodation.

A scene guard remains in Approach Road this morning as officer's enquiries into the incident continue.

A police spokesperson said: "The device has been safely detonated via controlled explosion and the scene has been made safe.

"The original cordon has now been reduced and the road closures have been lifted.

"All residents within the original cordon were supported in finding alternative overnight accommodation. We would like to thank them and the wider public for their patience and understanding."

