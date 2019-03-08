Advanced search

St Albans dementia cafe celebrates second birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:21 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 10 June 2019

Celebrating the 2nd birthday of the dementia cafe.

A St Albans community dementia cafe has celebrated its second birthday during Dementia Action Week.

Over 30 guests joined the celebration at St Marys Church in St Albans. Volunteers entertained guests with a singalong.

Refreshments included a birthday lunch and homemade cakes. Anne Stojanovic from the Citizens Advice Bureau gave a talk on benefits available and access to financial support.

The cafe is run by Home Instead Senior Care which provides care for older people within their homes.

Director of Home Instead Fiona Harrall said: "As specialists in at-home care for older people, a number of our clients are diagnosed with, or have symptoms of, Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia. This makes us realise the importance of helping friends, relatives and the local community to become more dementia friendly."

Held every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, the dementia cafe is open to anyone with dementia and their carers.

