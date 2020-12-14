St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years

Published: 1:51 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

The Dean of St Albans Cathedral has announced his departure after 17 years of service.

Dean of St Albans Cathedral Rev Jeffrey John. Picture: Anne Suslak - Credit: Archant

The Very Revd Dr Jeffrey John has accepted a post in Paris where he and his partner Grant will relocate.

He said: “Seventeen years is a long time for a priest to be in one place, but the years in St Albans have been good and fruitful. Grant and I will always be profoundly thankful for the welcome we have received here, and we shall miss the place and the people enormously.

“The prospect of life in Paris and a new ministry in two languages is exciting, and I think a change is important before I retire - but then we intend to come back to St Albans. So this is au revoir, not adieu.”

Colleagues have paid tribute to his achievements.

Sub Dean The Revd Canon Abi Thompson said: “It has been an honour and a pleasure to work alongside Jeffrey. He has been the most wonderful Dean for St Albans Cathedral – honest, thoughtful, intelligent and deeply holy. He is very much loved in this place and we will all miss him terribly.”

St Albans Cathedral’s chief operating officer Tim Fleming said: “I know all of the staff and volunteers at the Cathedral are hugely thankful for all that they have learned and gained under Jeffrey’s leadership.

“He has been both a friend, colleague and wise counsel to many of us. Always encouraging, always knowledgeable and deeply caring. As we look forward to the celebration of Christmas, we also celebrate and give thanks for the many gifts and joys Jeffrey has brought to the Cathedral and its people during his time with us.”

His new role will be Associate Chaplain at St George’s, the Anglican Chaplaincy in Paris.

The Bishop of St Albans, Dr Alan Smith, said: “I have been fortunate to have Jeffrey as my Dean. He has been outstanding in his leadership of the Cathedral community. Cathedrals are complex organizations and their leadership demands multiple skills and gifts of their Deans. Jeffrey has been much more than a skilled and gifted priest and preacher. He has been a diplomat, fund-raiser, enabler and visionary.”