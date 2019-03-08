St Albans dancer putting on charity show to thank open heart surgeons

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy Archant

A teenage dancer from St Albans is putting on a show to thank the surgeons who gave her open heart surgery.

Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy Elise Percy at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Maxine Percy

Elise Percy is putting on the Celebration of Stars performance at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

In April the 17-year-old underwent open heart surgery at the Royal Brompton Hospital to correct congenital heart disease, a type of birth defect which meant she had several veins in the wrong place and a hole in her heart, and now she wants to give back to those who treated her.

Elise said: "I've always been a dancer since I was young, and I came out of that hospital with a new heart and a new day and I just really wanted to give back to them for what they've done for me.

"There was no better way to give back, by doing something that I love and I am now able to do again."

Elise brought home a trophy for most outstanding solo in tap or musical theatre at the Dance World Cup in Spain last year.

Her mother Maxine Percy said: "There are not enough adjectives to describe how I feel about her.

"I think she's inspirational and I think there are lots of people who will look up to her and think 'wow, she's amazing'."

The show will feature a huge range of dance styles from tap to jazz, musical theatre and ballet.

Also featuring in the show is West End star Caroline Deverill, who had a lead role in Mamma Mia! as well as roles in We Will Rock You and Billy Elliot.

Six local dance schools are participating in Celebration of Stars with several other World Dance Champion and All England finalists performing.

The Gordon Craig Theatre have agreed to give the venue to Elise for free at a 17 per cent commission on ticket sales.

The rest of the profits will go to the British Heart Foundation.

According to Maxine, about 100 tickets have sold so far.

Find out more about the British Heart Foundation at www.bhf.org.uk

Celebration of Stars will take place on September 15 at 3pm. Tickets are £18 for adults and £10 for under 16s from www.gordon-craig.co.uk/celebration-of-stars-i2282