Farm animals to take part in St Albans church nativity

Picture: Ark Farm

A church is hosting an event with farm animals for their Nativity scene.

Dagnall Street Church will open its doors so the public can experience what the Nativity stable would have been like. Visitors can pet and learn about the farm animals, then receive a complimentary bacon sandwich, tea or coffee, and enjoy crafts and games.

Community minister Jonathon Fillis said: "Our annual farmyard fun messy church is a wonderful way to start the festive season. As we look towards Christmas it's important to remember the story behind the holiday and we welcome everyone to come down, enjoy the fun and find out more."

Ark Farm, who are supporting the event, are specialists in bringing farm animals into schools, nurseries, children's centres and care homes.

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, November 30.

More information about the event can be found on the church website, www.dsbc.org.uk.