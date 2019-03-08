Advanced search

St Albans cricketing dads raise £23,500 with trek along Britain's oldest road

PUBLISHED: 17:03 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 30 August 2019

The Garden Fields Cricket Club on the 150km Ridgeway challenge in aid of The Hospice of St Francis and Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Submitted by The Hospice of St Francis

The Garden Fields Cricket Club on the 150km Ridgeway challenge in aid of The Hospice of St Francis and Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Submitted by The Hospice of St Francis

Archant

A group of school dads have raised £23,500 by trekking Britain's oldest road.

The Garden Fields Cricket Club hiked 150km along the Ridgeway in aid of The Hospice of St Francis and Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Nicknaming themselves Men of Fields, the 19-strong group take on a long charitable walk every two years.

They have raised more than £60,000 over the last six years.

Dad Trevor Merriden, 53, said: "The walk was dedicated to the friends and families of Men of Fields who have been affected by cancer and to those living with cancer.

"It was a gruelling challenge - the hardest we've ever undertaken, but we were determined to complete it as the great work that hospice charities do is very close to all our hearts."

There was sunshine with cloudy intervals as the team trekked between nine and 10 hours a day from West Kennett, in Marlborough, Wiltshire to Ivinghoe Beacon in the Chiltern Hills, Buckinghamshire.

You may also want to watch:

Men of Fields hope to push past their £25,000 fundraising goal with their efforts.

Trevor added: "One of the best bits at the end was when a waitress in a café on the last day approached us, and told us she already knew about our fundraising because of all the social media activity posted by our team and the hospices - that was great.

"But the real highlight for us personally was the sense of camaraderie we enjoyed walking together such a long way."

He said they took on an extra 18 miles home to enjoy a drink at The Six Bells in St Albans.

Challenge events fundraiser at The Hospice of St Francis, Claire Jones, thanked the team: "We are overwhelmed with what this team has achieved both physically and financially.

"What an incredible achievement for them and what a big difference they have made to The Hospice of St Francis."

Although the group call themselves a cricket club, their fundraising page states: "Some of us are cricketing gentlemen, some proper players and the rest, well let's just call them 'useful chaps'."

Senior community fundraiser at Rennie Grove, Gemma Ralph, said she was "amazed and so impressed".

Donate at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MenofFields

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Thousands of St Albans and Harpenden people support petition against Parliament suspension

Protests sprung up around Westminster last night. Picture: Harpenden for Europe

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans cricketing dads raise £23,500 with trek along Britain’s oldest road

The Garden Fields Cricket Club on the 150km Ridgeway challenge in aid of The Hospice of St Francis and Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Submitted by The Hospice of St Francis

National pub lobbying groups throw support behind Save St Albans Pubs letter

Landlords in the Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. It has secured the support of UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association, and the Brighton and Hove Licensees Association with a letter to Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, MP Jake Berry. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Herts Pride 2019 to celebrate ‘diversity and inclusion’ this weekend

Rozalla is due to perform at Herts Pride 2019 in Watford. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Most popular baby names of 2018 in St Albans revealed

Oliver and Charlotte were the most popular baby names in St Albans in 2018. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists