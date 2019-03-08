St Albans cyclist pedals 100 miles in London charity event

An amateur cyclist joined thousands of others to pedal 100 miles around the streets of London and Surrey.

St Albans' Jan Morse completed the Prudential RideLondon for Aspire, a charity which helps people with spinal injuries.

The weekend event saw cyclists ride 100 miles from London to Surrey and back, taking a similar route used during the London 2012 Summer Olympics - finishing at The Mall by Buckingham Palace.

It was managed by the London and Surrey Cycling Partnership, sponsored by Prudential, and developed by the Mayor of London, London and Partners, and Transport for London in partnership with Surrey County Council.

Jan said the sheer number of riders was daunting at times and she was held up by a few crashes, but overall it was a "brilliant" event.

The 67-year-old said: "The weather was perfect, most of the crowd were great - it was only the odd cyclist that made you go 'woah'.

"Most of it was amazing and to come through the roads with the crowd cheering, it was like we were in the Tour de France. It was fabulous."

It took her eight-and-a-half hours to complete the route, with about six and a half hours cycling.

"It was scary in as much as the road are closed, there are a huge number of riders on the London streets and as you move off there are masses of us. You can't stop because if you do there could be a crash," she said.

Inspired to do the challenge by an old friend who was knocked off her bike along Redbourn Road while training for a triathlon and is now in a wheelchair, Jan said: "She is one of the most inspirational ladies I have got to meet. She is in my mind a lot when I do things."

Over the years Jan has raised about £30,000 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer, including by completing the London Marathon.

The Prudential RideLondon raised more than £12 million in 2018, bringing the total accumulated by riders since 2013 to more than £66 million.

Donate to Jan's ride at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jan-Morse3