Businesses can get clued up on cyber crime at St Albans BID and Herts police event

Businesses in St Albans can find out how to combat cyber crime at a free event.

Herts police's Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit has teamed up with St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) to host the Cyber Crime and Fraud session, which is aimed at small to medium sized businesses.

BID manager Helen Burridge said: "It can be easy to believe that you are immune to cyber crime but evidence shows that no organisation is too protected, too small, too unknown or too informed to avoid being a victim of crime.

"We're so pleased that Herts Constabulary have been generous enough to support our businesses to share real examples of actual crimes that have been committed, or near misses too, so that you can learn what you can do to minimise your exposure to risk and safeguard your clients, your reputation and your business."

It will take place on September 18 from 8.45am to 11am. Book at tinyurl.com/y26azs32