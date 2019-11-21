Advanced search

St Albans cubs raise funds for NSPCC with Christmas campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:37 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 21 November 2019

St Albans Cubs held a charity fundraiser for the NSPCC. Picture: NSPCC

St Albans Cubs held a charity fundraiser for the NSPCC. Picture: NSPCC

Archant

St Albans cubs raised nearly £450 for the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) as part of the charity's 'Get Your Sparkle On' Christmas campaign.

The cubs hosted an evening for family and friends on Wednesday, November 13, with a tombola, apple bobbing, cake stalls, ping pong and a silent auction with donations from local businesses.

You may also want to watch:

Cub leader Nicky Vellacot said: "The cubs were so excited and enthusiastic about raising money for children less fortunate than them and I'm so proud of all their efforts.

"As we approach the Christmas season it's the perfect time to start teaching children the importance of charitable giving and how rewarding it can be.

"They know that the money raised will really make a difference."

The money will go directly towards the NSPCC's work, including their 'Speak Out Stay Safe' initiative.

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

The Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans cubs raise funds for NSPCC with Christmas campaign

St Albans Cubs held a charity fundraiser for the NSPCC. Picture: NSPCC

Travellers allowed to permanently set up home in Colney Heath

Nuckies Farm, Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans come up just short after top of the table battle

St Albans V Hendon - George Saunders in action for St Albans. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council’s next gritter?

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Conservative candidate for St Albans Anne Main on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Conservative parliamentary candidate Anne Main is standing to be MP for St Albans in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Anne Main's office
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists