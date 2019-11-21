St Albans cubs raise funds for NSPCC with Christmas campaign

St Albans cubs raised nearly £450 for the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) as part of the charity's 'Get Your Sparkle On' Christmas campaign.

The cubs hosted an evening for family and friends on Wednesday, November 13, with a tombola, apple bobbing, cake stalls, ping pong and a silent auction with donations from local businesses.

Cub leader Nicky Vellacot said: "The cubs were so excited and enthusiastic about raising money for children less fortunate than them and I'm so proud of all their efforts.

"As we approach the Christmas season it's the perfect time to start teaching children the importance of charitable giving and how rewarding it can be.

"They know that the money raised will really make a difference."

The money will go directly towards the NSPCC's work, including their 'Speak Out Stay Safe' initiative.