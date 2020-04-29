Advanced search

Arrest made following St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 17:37 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 29 April 2020

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A man in 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs following a collision in St Albans.

Old Watford Road was closed at around 1pm today after officers on patrol came across the crash.

A police spokesman said: “A white Renault was in collision with three parked cars.

“The road was partially closed to allow for vehicle recovery and for debris and oil to be cleared.

“No injuries were reported, but the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

