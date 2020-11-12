What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?
PUBLISHED: 16:44 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 12 November 2020
Getty Images
St Albans had 175 cases in the week from November 1 to 7, an increase of 57 compared to the previous week.
In total, the area has 118 cases per 100,000 people, totalling 1,616 cases as of November 11.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?
Sadly, 143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30.
Statistics for St Albans covers all towns and villages in the district, including Harpenden.
Across England, the average amount of cases per 100,000 people is 182.
RELATED CONTENT: Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire
Yesterday, the UK death toll from COVID surpassed 50,000, the first country in Europe to do so.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.