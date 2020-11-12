Advanced search

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 16:44 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 12 November 2020

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

St Albans had 175 cases in the week from November 1 to 7, an increase of 57 compared to the previous week.

In total, the area has 118 cases per 100,000 people, totalling 1,616 cases as of November 11.

Sadly, 143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30.

Statistics for St Albans covers all towns and villages in the district, including Harpenden.

Across England, the average amount of cases per 100,000 people is 182.

Yesterday, the UK death toll from COVID surpassed 50,000, the first country in Europe to do so.

