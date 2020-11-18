COVID-19 stats show sharp rise in St Albans cases, but stay below national average

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in St Albans district has risen sharply, according to data by the Office for National Statistics.

St Albans had 239 coronavirus cases between November 7 and November 13, an increase of 81 compared to the previous weeks statistics.

There are 161 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 1,669 cases as of November 13.

Last week, St Albans had 118 cases per 100,000, totalling 1,616 cases.

Although figures show a sharp rise for the district, St Albans statistics still fall way below England’s average, which currently stands 223 cases per 100,000 people.

Statistics for St Albans covers all towns and villages in the district, including Harpenden.

St Albans’ coronavirus death tolls remains at 143. The UK-wide death statistics show that 52,745 have died with the virus, up 598 since yesterday.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.0 and 1.2.

American biotech company, Moderna, announced on Monday that its potential vaccine had proven to be 95 per cent effective.

This followed a break through for Pfizer and BioNTech last week, which – according to preliminary analysis – could prevent 90 per cent of people from contracting the virus.