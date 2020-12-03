Advanced search

Latest data shows continual drop in new COVID cases across St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:02 03 December 2020

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across St Albans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Recorded cases of COVID-19 are falling across St Albans. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

At the time of publishing, St Albans had 152 coronavirus confirmed cases between November 22 and November 28, a decrease of 16 compared to the previous week’s statistics.

There are 102 cases per 100,000 people across the district, totalling 2,019 cases as of December 2.

Figures continue to show a fall for the district, with St Albans’ statistics still falling below England’s average, which currently stands 127 cases per 100,000 people.

This follows lockdown restrictions lifting yesterday across England, with Hertfordshire entering Tier Two restrictions.

St Albans’ coronavirus death toll now stands at 149 registered to Nov 20, an increase from 143.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, now sits at between 0.9 and 1. The government has previously said that the R number is one of the most important factors in making policy decisions.

