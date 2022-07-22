Fond farewell to St Albans community stalwarts as they retire to the coast

Wendy and Doug are moving to Clacton to retire. - Credit: Amber Seabrook

A legendary St Albans couple is leaving the city after more than 40 years of voluntary community work.

Wendy and Doug Seabrook, of Windmill Avenue, are moving to Clacton for their retirement next month.

Over the course of four decades they have raised a staggering £140,000 for charities including Rennie Grove Hospice, HIV support organisation The Crescent, Teenage Cancer Trust and Open Door.

Back in 2019, Wendy - who works on the Elizabeth Arden counter in Boots - was greeted by a Channel 5 film crew along with singer and presenter, Jane McDonald.

The celebrity had been told about Wendy's dedication to her local community, including her various charitable beauty events.

That same year Wendy also won the Maltings Community Hero award for being “an active part of the St Albans community for most of her life”.

In the wake of Covid back in December 2020, Wendy and her team donated men’s, ladies’ and baby toiletries to help cheer up disadvantaged people across the district.

The donations were distributed by St Albans Foodbank, alongside some food items, to those residents who would benefit from them the most over an unprecedented festive period.

For more than 28 years, Wendy and Doug have run Marshalswick Judo club, teaching young people about respect for others.

Doug originally established the club, which meets at Sandringham School when he realised there were many local youngsters who needed something to spend their time on.

Their daughter Amber said: "I am sure that St Albans will miss their presence as much as I will. My mum and dad are the thread that keep our family together.

"They do so much for me as well countless others. Ever since I was little they have helped people in need who are struggling whether that be taking people in who needed a place to stay or giving money away.

"Having done so much for everyone else, I really hope they will now take some rest for themselves by the sea."

