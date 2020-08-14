Sixty years celebrated by Sandridge couple

Ann and George Wright celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this week. Picture: Supplied Archant

A couple from St Albans marked 60 glorious years of marriage this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ann and George Wright celebrated 60 years of marriage. Picture: Supplied Ann and George Wright celebrated 60 years of marriage. Picture: Supplied

Ann and George Wright, who originally lived in House Lane, Sandridge, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 13.

They spent the day with their son and daughter-in-law and their two grandchildren at Weston Super Mare and went out for a meal.

Ann and George both love ice-cream and they also enjoyed a visit to a parlour.

They got married in 1960 at The Methodist Church in Hatfield Road.

Ann used to work for the Herts Ad when the offices were based in Camp Road and George was employed by British Aerospace in Hatfield. George was a football referee until last year.

They retired in 1994 and moved back to Cornwall where George was born.

Their son Graham said: “What an achievement this is. It is very inspirational for the rest of us.

“My wife, Caroline, and I have been together 26 years and we plan on spending many more happy years together.

“Congratulations to the pair of them.”

You may also want to watch: