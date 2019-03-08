Advanced search

St Albans councillor donates £5,000 of budget for community centre

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 March 2019

A project to set up a community centre in St Albans received £5,000 in funding from a local councillor.

Cllr Sandy Walkington, from St Albans South ward, donated the money to Cottonmill and Sopwell hub as part of the locality budget scheme, where councillors are allocated £10,000 to spend on worthwhile projects.

The grant will help build a community centre in Sopwell, as well as helping fund the start-up costs for the hub to become a charity.

Cllr Walkington said: “Sopwell is one of the more deprived wards in St Albans and yet has almost no community facilities.

“A proper community centre will tick so many boxes, giving people a local place to meet and have a coffee, and as a location for clubs, sporting activities and family celebrations.

“It’s a brilliant team of local residents promoting a new Cottonmill and Sopwell Hub, I’m delighted to have been able to help.”

