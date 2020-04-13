Have your say on the new political map of St Albans in boundary review
PUBLISHED: 06:59 04 February 2020
People across St Albans are invited to take part in a consultation on new council ward boundaries in the district.
The Local Government Boundary Commission is holding a 10-week consultation on the draft recommendations, which will end on April 13, 2020.
Under the recommendations, St Albans district council would have 56 councillors in future - two fewer than now. Those councillors would represent 16 three-councillor wards and four two-councillor wards across the district.
The full recommendations, and detailed interactive maps, will be available to view at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk, with hard copies available to view at council buildings.
To make a submission before the boundary commission makes its final recommendations, email reviews@lgbce.org.uk or write to their offices in Windsor House, Victoria Street.