Have your say on the new political map of St Albans in boundary review

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is holding a consultation into council ward boundaries in St Albans. Picture: LGBCE Archant

People across St Albans are invited to take part in a consultation on new council ward boundaries in the district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Local Government Boundary Commission is holding a 10-week consultation on the draft recommendations, which will end on April 13, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Under the recommendations, St Albans district council would have 56 councillors in future - two fewer than now. Those councillors would represent 16 three-councillor wards and four two-councillor wards across the district.

The full recommendations, and detailed interactive maps, will be available to view at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk, with hard copies available to view at council buildings.

To make a submission before the boundary commission makes its final recommendations, email reviews@lgbce.org.uk or write to their offices in Windsor House, Victoria Street.