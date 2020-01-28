Advanced search

Social housing to be built on former garage site in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 06:59 29 January 2020

St Albans district council plans to build more social housing on a former garage site of Holyrood Crescent. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans district council plans to build more social housing on a former garage site of Holyrood Crescent. Picture: Google Street View

A contract to build social housing in Sopwell ward, St Albans, is to go out to an open tender.

The district council is redeveloping a demolished garage site off Holyrood Crescent, and plans to build two houses, both with two bedrooms, along with car parking and landscaping.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, January 23, the council approved putting the construction contract out to a competitive tender process, which is intended to ensure value for money and give local contractors the chance to bid for the work alongside regional or national firms.

A contractor will be decided by around mid-March, with work on the site beginning the following month and an estimated completion date in November.

The council will rent out the properties to people on the housing register. A number of other garage sites are being redeveloped across the district, which will provide more than 100 new social-rent homes.

