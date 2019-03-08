St Albans people invited to interrogate council at monthly meetings

St Albans council offices. Archant

Residents are being invited to interrogate the council with their concerns, questions or comments.

Individuals, businesses or community groups will be able to question St Albans District Council, listen to the response, and then ask a supplementary question in a 15 minute slot at the monthly Cabinet meetings.

Queries should be relevant to the meeting's agenda, which is published a week in advance.

The new initiative was announced by council leader Chris White.

He said: "It will give us greater contact with the public and help us find out what are their real and most pressing concerns.

"It will also allow the public to hold us more accountable for our decisions by questioning us directly about what we are doing and why we're doing it.

"I'm hoping this fresh, innovative approach to how we operate will be well received and get residents more involved in our work."

The first questions will be taken on September 19.