St Albans businesses asked in survey what they need to survive

The Dressing Room in St Albans during the lockdown. Archant

Businesses in St Albans district are being asked to take part in a survey about the impact of the COVID-19 emergency.

The council is carrying out the research to see what kind of support businesses will need to survive, to be considered by a cross-party group.

Cllr Karen Young, portfolio holder for resources and chair of the recovery task and finish group, said: “Businesses need all the help they can get to stay afloat during this public health crisis.

“We are committed to supporting them in every way we can so that local jobs and our general prosperity is protected as much as possible. This survey will provide us with vital information about the current challenges faced by our business community and shape our response to their needs.”

The survey runs until June 9 and is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SADCBusinessRecovery.