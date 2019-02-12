Fly-tippers prosecuted for dumping waste in St Albans

The fly-tip at Waverly Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council Archant

Two fly-tippers have been ordered to pay £1,000 for dumping unwanted furniture and other material in St Albans.

Miah left mirrored doors, parts of a wardrobe, carpet underlay and cardboard packaging at the entrance to a building suite in Waverley Road.

The site foreman reported the fly-tip to the council and a resident provided CCTV images. Officers then traced Miah with the help of an address from packaging found at the scene.

Miah admitted a breach of the Environmental Protection Act at a St Albans Magistrate’s Court hearing in August last year. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay compensation of £191, which covered the cost of removing the waste.

He was also ordered to pay £220 towards the council’s legal costs and a victim surcharge of £32, making a total of £763.

Solicitor Oliver Mather, mitigating for Miah, said his client had apologised for his actions and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile Benballah was caught on CCTV fly-tipping a sack of waste and a cardboard box near some council bins in Drovers Way in December 2017.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £97 in waste removal compensation and a £30 victim surcharge, making a total of £247.

Both fly-tippers were prosecuted at the magistrate’s court on Wednesday, February 27.

Cllr Frances Leonard, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Fly-tipping is an anti-social crime that spoils the landscape and costs the Council significant sums to clear up.

“These successful prosecutions show we will not tolerate this kind of offence and will seek to trace those responsible and take action against them.

“In the case of the building site fly-tip, I would like to thank both the site foreman for reporting it to us and the resident who captured the incident on CCTV and gave us the evidence.

“This is an example of how the Ccouncil needs to work together with the community to deter the crime of fly-tipping by tracing offenders and prosecuting them.”