Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust Archant

Anyone in St Albans whose income has been adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis may be entitled to council tax support.

Council tax claimants can obtain a significant reduction to their bills if they are struggling financially – although anyone who has recently lost their job or suffered a significant drop in wages should first apply for any state benefits to which they are entitled.

Benefits which may be available include statutory sick pay, new-style job seekers allowance, employment support allowance and universal credit. They can be claimed on the government website or by calling Jobcentre Plus on 0800 169 0350.

Universal credit can also provide help with rent payments to private landlords, the council or a housing association. Residents can then make an application to St Albans district council for council tax support at https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/council-tax.

The scheme means residents who receive universal credit and are not working will not normally be expected to pay any council tax.

If you are not entitled to council tax support, the council may still be able to help by spreading or deferring payments.

A calculator on the council’s website enables residents to work out what benefits they may be entitled to claim, and can be accessed at https://stalbans.entitledto.co.uk/home/start.

The council will continue to update information about benefits on its website at https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/benefits, in the event of the government making further announcements about how they will help people financially during the pandemic.

Cllr Karen Young, portfolio holder for resources, said: “Our advice to people whose income has taken a hit is to claim council tax support without delay.

“They should make enquiries, too, with the Department for Work and Pensions about what other help they may be entitled to.

“This is a fast-moving national emergency and we can expect many more initiatives by Government in the days and weeks ahead to keep people afloat financially.

“We will be following all this very closely and will respond quickly and appropriately, keeping people updated on our website with any new benefit rules or entitlements.”