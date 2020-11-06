Community grant available for St Albans voluntary groups

The grant will help fund projects to support the community of St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Archant

Community and voluntary groups across St Albans District are being encouraged to apply for council grants to help the most vulnerable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City and District Council is distributing up to £18,700 in this year’s second round of awards from its community grants fund.

A priority of the fund is to support schemes that help people recover from the impact of coronavirus. The council is encouraging applications that particularly benefit older people and the district’s BAME communities, including initiatives to re-establish social networks or improve mental health and wellbeing.

Communities 1st is an organisation that provides advice to charities and encourages volunteering, that helps the Council administer the fund.

Among the grants offered in the first round was £5,000 to The Ollie Foundation, £2,440 to the Small Acts of Kindness Trust and The Daylight Club was awarded £4,838.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection, said: “Our community grants fund has never been so important with people suffering from the effects of the pandemic like so many around the whole country.

You may also want to watch:

“I particularly want to reach out to the most vulnerable people in the district such as older people and our BAME communities.

“We want to help community groups that can provide them with support at this very difficult time and reduce any feelings of loneliness and isolation.

“Communities 1st is heavily involved with our work and I urge anyone considering an application to join the online information event that they are hosting.

“Our community fund has benefitted hundreds of people across the District and we want its success to continue.”

The Communities 1st information event on November 12 will allow organisations to acquire more guidance about on the type of projects that are eligible.

Applications for the second round of funding can be made from November 10 to January 11 2021.

Communities 1st will be hosting online surgeries to discuss ideas and how to draft applications. To book a place, visit communities1st.org.uk

Grant application forms for 2020-21 can be downloaded from the council’s website.