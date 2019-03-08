St Albans Museum + Gallery construction manager shortlisted for industry award
PUBLISHED: 10:41 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 31 July 2019
A St Albans construction manager has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.
Jon Allworth is up for Construction Manager of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards 2019.
He has worked for Willmott Dixon for 11 years and managed the St Albans Museum + Gallery conversion project. There have been three rounds of judging already, including a site visit and panel interview.
Jon said he would do it again tomorrow: "With a 200-year-old Grade II* Listed Building, there are many unknowns and so much can go wrong - which made our client and their team understandably nervous."
He will find out who has won in September.
Cllr Annie Brewster, who was sports and culture portfolio holder at St Albans council at the time of the museum project, said: "He led a very professional team from the front, took on all the challenges a complex restoration and repurposing of a historic building can throw up and made it all look effortless, whilst supporting everyone around him."