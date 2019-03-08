Advanced search

St Albans Museum + Gallery construction manager shortlisted for industry award

PUBLISHED: 10:41 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 31 July 2019

Willmott Dixon project manager Jon Allworth and former portfolio holider for sport, leisure and heritage councillor Annie Brewster outside the renovated Old Town Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Willmott Dixon project manager Jon Allworth and former portfolio holider for sport, leisure and heritage councillor Annie Brewster outside the renovated Old Town Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A St Albans construction manager has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Jon Allworth is up for Construction Manager of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Building Awards 2019. Picture: Cllr Annie BrewsterJon Allworth is up for Construction Manager of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Building Awards 2019. Picture: Cllr Annie Brewster

Jon Allworth is up for Construction Manager of the Year at the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards 2019.

He has worked for Willmott Dixon for 11 years and managed the St Albans Museum + Gallery conversion project. There have been three rounds of judging already, including a site visit and panel interview.

Jon said he would do it again tomorrow: "With a 200-year-old Grade II* Listed Building, there are many unknowns and so much can go wrong - which made our client and their team understandably nervous."

Willmott Dixon project manager Jon Allworth and former portfolio holider for sport, leisure and heritage councillor Annie Brewster inside the newly renovated Old Town Hall. Picture: DANNY LOOWillmott Dixon project manager Jon Allworth and former portfolio holider for sport, leisure and heritage councillor Annie Brewster inside the newly renovated Old Town Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

He will find out who has won in September.

Cllr Annie Brewster, who was sports and culture portfolio holder at St Albans council at the time of the museum project, said: "He led a very professional team from the front, took on all the challenges a complex restoration and repurposing of a historic building can throw up and made it all look effortless, whilst supporting everyone around him."

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

Council pay for accommodation for children linked to stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

Liquidated St Albans foraging pub making one last hurrah to go for award

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

