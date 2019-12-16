St Albans commuters treated to performance of Christmas carols from local Soroptimists
PUBLISHED: 10:29 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 16 December 2019
St Albans commuters were treated to a performance of Christmas carols on their way home from work last week.
The local branch of the Soroptimists, a philanthropic women's group, entertained travellers at St Albans City Station on Monday December 9 to raise funds for the St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge and Herts Rape Crisis.
The event was timed to mark Human Rights Day when Soroptimists all over the world organise events to raise funds for local charities.
Soroptimist Jane Slatter said: "Everyone was so generous. We were recorded on quite a few smart phones and some children joined in by singing and dancing with us which was great fun! The staff at the station also seemed to be enjoying having a bit of entertainment while they were working."
The event help raise £350 in total.