St Albans commuters treated to performance of Christmas carols from local Soroptimists

St Albans commuters were treated to Christmas carols to raise funds for charity Picture: Jane Slatter Archant

St Albans commuters were treated to a performance of Christmas carols on their way home from work last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosie the dachshund helped raise money with the Soroptimists at St Albans City station Picture: Jane Slatter Rosie the dachshund helped raise money with the Soroptimists at St Albans City station Picture: Jane Slatter

The local branch of the Soroptimists, a philanthropic women's group, entertained travellers at St Albans City Station on Monday December 9 to raise funds for the St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge and Herts Rape Crisis.

You may also want to watch:

The event was timed to mark Human Rights Day when Soroptimists all over the world organise events to raise funds for local charities.

Soroptimist Jane Slatter said: "Everyone was so generous. We were recorded on quite a few smart phones and some children joined in by singing and dancing with us which was great fun! The staff at the station also seemed to be enjoying having a bit of entertainment while they were working."

Jules the cocker-poodle helped raise money with Soroptimists at St Albans City station Picture: Jane Slatter Jules the cocker-poodle helped raise money with Soroptimists at St Albans City station Picture: Jane Slatter

The event help raise £350 in total.