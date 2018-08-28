Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans community left in limbo about fate of ‘precious’ green space

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 November 2018

Residents surrounding this green space, on Wynches Farm Drive, are applying for it to be made an Asset of Community Value. Picture: Natalie Henderson

Residents surrounding this green space, on Wynches Farm Drive, are applying for it to be made an Asset of Community Value. Picture: Natalie Henderson

Archant

A community are in limbo waiting to find out if their “precious” green space will be protected in law.

The piece of green by Wynches Farm Drive. Picture: Natalie HendersonThe piece of green by Wynches Farm Drive. Picture: Natalie Henderson

In June this year, families living on Wynches Farm Drive estate lost a battle to stop developers Taylor Wimpey selling a piece of communal grass to a private landlord.

It is used as a play space for children, a picnic area in the summer, and a place to walk dogs.

The resident’s predicted whoever bought the auction lot would let it fall into disrepair or develop the land.

Soon after it was sold for £86,500, the residents filed an Asset of Community Value application - which would designate it as land which furthers social wellbeing of the community.

Wynches Farm Drive residents on the green space. Picture: Natalie HendersonWynches Farm Drive residents on the green space. Picture: Natalie Henderson

If the application is accepted, the landlord must notify St Albans district council (SADC) if they intend to sell or grant a lease of over 25 years.

The community also has six months to prepare an acquisition bid if it goes up for sale - which is exactly what the residents tried to do in the summer, but ran out of time.

SADC is yet to make a decision on the application, six months later.

Businesswoman Natalie Henderson has lived opposite the green for eight years and described the land as “precious”.

Residents surrounding this green space, on Wynches Farm Drive, are applying for it to be made an Asset of Community Value. Picture: Natalie HendersonResidents surrounding this green space, on Wynches Farm Drive, are applying for it to be made an Asset of Community Value. Picture: Natalie Henderson

She said she has chased the application four times since August: “If the council don’t protect this land for us, it gives the green light to developers to include open green spaces in other development plans and then change their minds later and sell off the land for further development.

“It has taken double the amount of time that it should have taken and it’s ongoing. The area has not been maintained [since the purchase], so the grass is now quite long - which is what we expected if it were sold to a public person and disappears out of community hands.”

Deputy chief executive for commercial and development at SADC, Richard Shwe, said: “I’m sorry that there has been a delay in requesting further information from the applicants.

“There was a misunderstanding about whether further information had been requested following the departure of a member of the team, which led to a delay. We have now requested further details to consider as part of the application.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

MP pushes for Oyster card extension to Potters Bar and Radlett

26 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with Rail Minister Andrew Jones in a bid to extend the Oyster network to Potters Bar and Radlett. Picture: Oliver Dowden's office

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden is urging rail bosses to extend the Oyster card network to Potters Bar and Radlett stations.

St Albans community left in limbo about fate of ‘precious’ green space

09:00 Franki Berry
Residents surrounding this green space, on Wynches Farm Drive, are applying for it to be made an Asset of Community Value. Picture: Natalie Henderson

A community are in limbo waiting to find out if their “precious” green space will be protected in law.

Traffic delays towards the M1 in Markyate

08:29 Anne Suslak
Traffic is delayed along the A5183 in Markyate. Picture: Google Street View

There are delays this morning for traffic travelling through Markyate.

St Albans school talks about mental health for International Men’s Day

07:26 Anne Suslak
Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans invited footballer Jermaine Jonas, Kiss FM DJ Majestic, journalist Conor Gaffey and kickboxing champion Ciaran Shanahan to speak on International Men's Day. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School

A St Albans Catholic School invited special guests from a range of professions to talk to pupils on International Men’s Day.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

St Albans roofer jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable residents

A St Albans roofer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud.

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Takeaway proposed for site metres away from St Albans City Hospital

An application for a takeaway has been put in for this shop which is close to the hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Over 100 trees to be chopped down on Harpenden Common under town council plans

Harpenden Common Golf Club. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide