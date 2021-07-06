Party celebrates completion of St Albans Community Garden

Published: 12:03 PM July 6, 2021

Vice Lord Lieutenant Richard Beazley and the Mayor of St Albans Cllr Edgar Hill celebrate the opening of the St Albans Community Garden. - Credit: CDA Herts

A garden party was held to celebrate the opening of Community Garden St Albans, the 55th anniversary of its founding charity and the work of their volunteers during the pandemic.

Countywide charity CDA Herts transformed a field off Hixberry Lane donated by Oaklands College into a community garden with the installation of several amenities from a shelter to compost toilet, raised beds and pathways for wheelchair users.

Local residents are now able to enjoy a safe environment which includes a sensory area, pond, small uncultivated area and an orchard of indigenous fruit trees.

Charities and community groups have established their own plots, working together, sharing information and supporting each other not only in the world of gardening but also when it comes to their services.

Last week CDA Herts laid on an afternoon tea for more 50 guests including the Vice Lord Lieutenant Richard Beazley, St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill, and representatives from St Albans Beekeepers, Hertbeats, HAWA, St Albans Day Service, FoodSmiles, Toddlers Group, The Living Room, and Soroptimist International St Albans.

CDA chief executive Kate Belinis said: "It was the first time for many at an outdoor event for over a year where more than 30 people were allowed to meet. The guests were given a guided tour and the buzz of meeting old friends and making new friends was memorable and magical.



"We thank the volunteers and friends of CDA Herts who are committed to making the Community Garden a beautiful space for all to enjoy. They have formed tremendous friendships and it is a joy to watch the cohesion and be part of something so strong and much valued."

"It is a privilege and honour to work with the many garden volunteers who have given up their time, energy and commitment to making this community garden what it is today.

"It is a joy to be able to facilitate such an eclectic group of people from all backgrounds and abilities who have created this truly amazing space and who have valued the opportunity to be outdoors, helping each other during this horrible health crisis. The support provided by each and everyone is beyond words. So I thank them lots."