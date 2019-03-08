Advanced search

St Albans community café celebrating 30th birthday

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2019

The original and current team leaders of the Cross Street Café for Dagnall Street Baptist Church. Left to right: Heidi Treadwell, Catriona Carver, Olly Branch and John Peters. Picture: Cross Street Café

A St Albans community café is celebrating three decades of serving hungry residents in the community.

Cross Street Café is inviting the community to its special 30th birthday bash on September 12, but the party is just one in a whole week of activities.

From September 9 the café will run a series of free events, including activities from community groups who use the centre such as the Quorum Singers of St Albans, St Albans Choral Society, a local ukulele band and a barbershop quartet.

Former St Albans mayor John Peters, who is a regular volunteer at Cross Street, said: "It really is a remarkable achievement.

"We never imagined when we first opened all those years ago that we would still be running 30 years on.

"It's been a real privilege to be part of the lives of so many people, to see real connections being made.

"It's been quite the journey."

Cross Street Café is located in the Cross Street Centre, part of Dagnall Street Baptist Church.

The church's community minister, Jonathan Fillis, said: "The vision behind Cross Street Café was that it would be an open door to the whole community, a place where people could meet and friendships could be made.

"That vision feels more vital than ever in this age of loneliness.

"For 30 years we have been offering something more than just a good cup of coffee. We have sought to offer friendship and companionship - and we continue to strive to do so."

Alongside the events, the café will also run a 30 for 30 for 30 event, where it will offer 30 per cent discount for 30 days of September to celebrate the 30th birthday.

Located on Lower Dagnall Street, the café is open six days a week from 10am to 2pm.

All the profits from Cross Street Café go towards Dagnall Street Baptist Church's community outreach.

For a full programme of the week's events, visit the Cross Street Café's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/crossstreetcentre.

For more information visit www.dsbc.org.uk

