St Albans college calls for donations to help make PPE for NHS staff

The engineering department at Oaklands College in St Albans is asking for donations to help them make personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Engineering staff are helping to make vital PPE face shields by 3D printing the individual components, which will then be sent to a central hub to be assembled and distributed.

The college is in search of more materials and is looking for any local businesses who can help provide 3D filament - which must be made of PETG medical-grade plastic, 2.85mm in diameter with a 1kg reel size. These specifications were set by the designers of the face shield and conform to European medical standards. They also need sheets of clear A4 acetate, ideally 500 microns thick but nothing less than 180.

Anyone who can help is asked to email marketing@oaklands.ac.uk.