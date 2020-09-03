Advanced search

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament protests in St Albans City Centre

PUBLISHED: 09:59 05 September 2020

The St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament displayed a banner in the city centre during July and August. Picture: St Albans CND

The St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament displayed a banner in the city centre during July and August. Picture: St Albans CND

The St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament displayed a banner in the city centre to protest spending on nuclear weapons.

Members of the group put the banner up in St Peter’s Street every Saturday in July and August, describing the £205 billion spend on the UK’s nuclear weapons as ‘immoral, illegal and useless’.

Campaign spokesperson Laurie Gibson said: “In these troubled times, just think of all the useful things on which this money could be spent, instead of these illegal, useless and exorbitantly expensive weapons of mass destruction.”

According to the group, their protest was met with a very positive response from the public, with many thumbs up and expressions of support.

The local CND objects to nuclear weaponry on moral, legal, economic, military, environmental and religious grounds, citing the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

