St Albans CND remember Hiroshima Day with messages of peace

David Leigh, chair of St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, marks Hiroshima Day. Archant

The dead of Hiroshima were remembered in a special ceremony which saw St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmanent reinforce its commitment to the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Paper doves, on which were written messages of peace, were attached to railings in St Peter's Street above a banner proclaiming 'No More Hiroshimas', on the day after the 74th anniversary of the bombing of the Japanese city by the United States in 1945.

The Hiroshima bombing on August 6, and the subsequent attack on Nagasaki on August 9, killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most civilians, and remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

David Leigh, chairman of St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, said: "People are worried about climate change and other environmental issues. Quite right too but we should remember that nuclear weapons pose just as big a threat to humanity.

"We say unless we get rid of nuclear weapons, one day they will get rid of us."