St Albans Clock Tower rescued from decay

PUBLISHED: 09:27 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 26 November 2018

The Clock Tower projection on the evening of the St Albans Christmas lights switch on. Picture: BID.

St Albans Clock Tower has undergone repair work to remedy decay in the mortar.

A survey had revealed the mortar binding the building’s stone walls together was badly weathered and had begun to decay.

The building is owned by St Albans district council and cabinet member Julian Daly said: “The Clock Tower is one the oldest and most important of all the buildings in St Albans and is a symbol of the city.

“It is a major attraction with thousands visiting it every year. It is no coincidence that it features in most publicity photographs and films about St Albans.

“I am very pleased a problem with its structure was quickly identified and repaired.

“It’s good that the work has been completed in time for Christmas as this year the Clock Tower is being illuminated as part of the city’s festive lights show.”

The walls of the 15th century tower have been repointed.

