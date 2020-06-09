St Albans wildlife groups hope to bring more bees to the city

A highway pollinator is set to get St Albans buzzing again.

Wilderhood Watch, Friends of the Earth and St Albans BID have installed pollinator barrels in the moat of the historic Clock Tower.

The aim is to make the city centre a far more friendly place for pollinators.

Different species such as bees and hoverflies collect nectar and pollen from a variety of flowers, and they require a constant supply of these throughout the year.

Creating a ‘highway’ of plants from which they can forage ensures that they will never go hungry.

Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth said: “The importance of plants in our public spaces cannot be overstated. They make us feel happier, reduce stress and help pollinating insects – so it’s great that the BID have invested in this project.

“While installing the new Clock Tower moat flowering barrels we received lots of positive feedback from passersby who were enjoying the new space opened up by the road closures in this area. We hope that everyone will respect the plants so that we can all can enjoy them.”