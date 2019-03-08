Petition urging St Albans council to declare climate emergency reaches 1,700 signatures

Amanda Yorwerth, St Albans Friends of the Earth, Gail Jackson, Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, Sustainable St Albans. The organisers about to give in the 1,700 signature petition. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans Archant

A petition urging St Albans district council to declare a climate emergency has reached 1,700 signatures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reception at St Albans district council: Catherine Ross from Sustainable St Albans, and Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth - the organisers hand in the petition to St Albans district council reception. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans Reception at St Albans district council: Catherine Ross from Sustainable St Albans, and Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth - the organisers hand in the petition to St Albans district council reception. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

The Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Friends of the Earth appeal initially kicked off in May with a target of 500 names, garnering support during the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

You may also want to watch:

It said: "Declaring a climate emergency is a vital first step. It will empower our community, encourage others to follow suit, and help all of us treat the climate crisis as the existential emergency that it is."

SADC will debate the motion in a council meeting on July 10.

Trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, hopes the issue will gain cross-party support: "We've been so encouraged by the massive amount of local support the petition has received. Thank you to every single person that signed it.

"We believe you can't tackle a crisis without calling it a crisis, so we are asking the council to declare a climate emergency, set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030, and take action accordingly."