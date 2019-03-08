Petition urging St Albans council to declare climate emergency reaches 1,700 signatures
PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 June 2019
Archant
A petition urging St Albans district council to declare a climate emergency has reached 1,700 signatures.
The Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Friends of the Earth appeal initially kicked off in May with a target of 500 names, garnering support during the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.
It said: "Declaring a climate emergency is a vital first step. It will empower our community, encourage others to follow suit, and help all of us treat the climate crisis as the existential emergency that it is."
SADC will debate the motion in a council meeting on July 10.
Trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, hopes the issue will gain cross-party support: "We've been so encouraged by the massive amount of local support the petition has received. Thank you to every single person that signed it.
"We believe you can't tackle a crisis without calling it a crisis, so we are asking the council to declare a climate emergency, set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030, and take action accordingly."