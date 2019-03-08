Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Petition urging St Albans council to declare climate emergency reaches 1,700 signatures

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 June 2019

Amanda Yorwerth, St Albans Friends of the Earth, Gail Jackson, Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, Sustainable St Albans. The organisers about to give in the 1,700 signature petition. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

Amanda Yorwerth, St Albans Friends of the Earth, Gail Jackson, Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, Sustainable St Albans. The organisers about to give in the 1,700 signature petition. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

Archant

A petition urging St Albans district council to declare a climate emergency has reached 1,700 signatures.

Reception at St Albans district council: Catherine Ross from Sustainable St Albans, and Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth - the organisers hand in the petition to St Albans district council reception. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans Reception at St Albans district council: Catherine Ross from Sustainable St Albans, and Amanda Yorwerth from St Albans Friends of the Earth - the organisers hand in the petition to St Albans district council reception. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

The Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Friends of the Earth appeal initially kicked off in May with a target of 500 names, garnering support during the St Albans Sustainability Festival 2019.

You may also want to watch:

It said: "Declaring a climate emergency is a vital first step. It will empower our community, encourage others to follow suit, and help all of us treat the climate crisis as the existential emergency that it is."

SADC will debate the motion in a council meeting on July 10.

Trustee of Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, hopes the issue will gain cross-party support: "We've been so encouraged by the massive amount of local support the petition has received. Thank you to every single person that signed it.

"We believe you can't tackle a crisis without calling it a crisis, so we are asking the council to declare a climate emergency, set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030, and take action accordingly."

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Petition urging St Albans council to declare climate emergency reaches 1,700 signatures

Amanda Yorwerth, St Albans Friends of the Earth, Gail Jackson, Sustainable St Albans, Catherine Ross, Sustainable St Albans. The organisers about to give in the 1,700 signature petition. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

St Albans school girls re-united after 50 years

Townsend C of E School reunion: Left to right: Sandra Padley, Marilyn Shaw, Susan Howe, Corinne Blyth, Elaine Winch and Lindsay Pratt. Picture: Allan Cass

Abuse survivor criticises Hitchin and Harpenden MP for backing Boris Johnson

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been criticised for his support of Boris Johnson.

Lamb slaughters Bar in a big Harps victory

Potters Bar V Harpenden - Nick Lamb batting for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bathstore: Jobs axed at Welwyn Garden City HQ but safe at Hitchin and St Albans

531 Bathstore jobs are at risk. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists