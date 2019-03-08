St Albans declares climate emergency

Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Extinction Rebellion protested outside St Albans Civic Centre yesterday to urge the council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Sustainable St Albans Archant

Councillors voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency in St Albans in a meeting last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sustainable St Albans trustee Catherine Ross and 17-year-old Mimi from St Albans Extinction Rebellion urged the council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Sustainable St Albans Sustainable St Albans trustee Catherine Ross and 17-year-old Mimi from St Albans Extinction Rebellion urged the council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Sustainable St Albans

A petition from Sustainable St Albans, which called on the district council to declare a climate emergency, reached 1,700 signatures, warranting a debate by the full council.

Campaigners from Sustainable St Albans and St Albans Extinction Rebellion protested outside the Civic Centre ahead of the meeting, urging councillors to take action against the climate crisis.

Sustainable St Albans trustee Catherine Ross spoke at the meeting alongside 17-year-old Mimi from Extinction Rebellion.

Catherine said: "It's quite literally, although gradually, a matter of life or death that you consider tonight.

Councillors voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency in St Albans. Picture: Sustainable St Albans Councillors voted unanimously to declare a climate emergency in St Albans. Picture: Sustainable St Albans

"Tonight isn't about any one action, its about agreeing a direction of travel. There's great symbolism if every one of you votes across party lines to declare a climate emergency.

"You can't solve a crisis without calling it a crisis."

They also called for the council to pledge to do everything in its power to make the whole district carbon neutral by 2030.

In the meeting, council leader Cllr Chris White said: "Thank you to the petitioners and indeed to the tuneful protesters that we encountered outside the building.

Council leader Chris White lead the debate in declaring a state of climate emergency in St Albans. Photo: Hannah Couzens Council leader Chris White lead the debate in declaring a state of climate emergency in St Albans. Photo: Hannah Couzens

"This is deadly serious. This is an emergency; it's not just a problem. This has come up as a more pressing issue than Brexit and one that's more capable of uniting the council."

You may also want to watch:

Labour Cllr Roma Mills also suggested action the council could take beyond the district itself, such as looking at the environmental impact of flights from nearby airports and sharing ideas for protecting the environment with twin towns in other countries.

All 55 councillors at the meeting voted in favour of declaring a climate emergency, and also banned single-use plastic in council offices.

Catherine Ross, trustee of Sustainable St Albans, lead the petition to declare a state of climate emergency. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans Catherine Ross, trustee of Sustainable St Albans, lead the petition to declare a state of climate emergency. Picture: Submitted by Sustainable St Albans

Cllr White told the Herts Ad: "It's [the Liberal Democrat's} number one priority and it's now the council's number one priority.

"I think what's remarkable is how public opinion has changed. It's become a general worry amongst the population. All councils need to react - we are not pioneering in this or doing this to become pioneering.

"I am delighted that the parties have come on board on this with enthusiasm."