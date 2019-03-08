Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans park regains international recognition after losing out in 2018

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 July 2019

Portfolio holder Cllr Anthony Rowlands (3rd from right) with the deputy mayor Cllr Sandra Wood (in red) and representatives from St Albans district council, the Ver Valley society, Keep Britain Tidy and the Green Flag Awards. Picture: SADC

Portfolio holder Cllr Anthony Rowlands (3rd from right) with the deputy mayor Cllr Sandra Wood (in red) and representatives from St Albans district council, the Ver Valley society, Keep Britain Tidy and the Green Flag Awards. Picture: SADC

Archant

A historic St Albans park has reclaimed an award of international recognition after losing out last year.

The Hatfield Road bridge entrance to Clarence ParkThe Hatfield Road bridge entrance to Clarence Park

In 2018, for the first time since 2004, Clarence Park did not join numerous other public spaces around the district in receiving a Green Flag Award.

The recognition rewards well-managed spaces, and the 19th century park lost out because there were pothole-ridden footpaths, a dirty and broken water fountain, neglected soil, an overlooked sensory garden, half-completed planting, and a pavilion in need of renovation.

Portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport at St Albans district council (SADC), Cllr Anthony Rowlands, said: "We are particularly proud to regain a Green Flag Award for Clarence Park.

"This is testament to the work our team, along with our grounds maintenance contractor John O'Conner, have put in to bring Clarence Park back to its previous high standard."

Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Photo: DANNY LOOJersey Farm Woodland Park. Photo: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

It joins numerous other spaces around the district to receive a Green Flag Award, including Lydekker Park, Harpenden Common, Bricket Wood Common, Hatfield Road Cemetery, Sopwell Nunnery Green Space, Greenwood Park, Jersey Farm Woodland Park, and Verulamium Park - which is designated a Green Heritage Site.

Harpenden deputy mayor and chair of the community services committee, Nicola Linacre, said: "Well-maintained green spaces are incredibly important to Harpenden residents and visitors, and the town council would like to thank our volunteers, community groups and contractors for all their hard work.

"Their support is vital in helping us maintain our green spaces to such a high standard for all to enjoy."

Verulamium ParkVerulamium Park

St Stephen Parish Council has just installed new playground equipment in Greenwood Park, including a 'hillfort', sandpit, wide slide and climbing frames.

Chair of St Stephen Parish Council leisure committee, Cllr Bill Pryce, said the park has won a Green Flag Award six years running: "We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Greenwood Park to such a high standard.

"We are one of only 12 parish councils in the country to gain the award, most others going to larger town, district and county councils."

Find out more about the Green Flag Award at www.greenflagaward.org

Most Read

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Most Read

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans park regains international recognition after losing out in 2018

Portfolio holder Cllr Anthony Rowlands (3rd from right) with the deputy mayor Cllr Sandra Wood (in red) and representatives from St Albans district council, the Ver Valley society, Keep Britain Tidy and the Green Flag Awards. Picture: SADC

Allinson preparing for tough and busy start to Saints’ year as games come thick and fast

Tom Bender will miss St Albans City's opening two games of the National League South season. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Mouth of the Tyne: Five things to mull after fantastic 2019 Tour de France

Egan Bernal of Team Ineos, the winner of the 2019 Tour de France barring a major surprise. Picture: IAN PARKER/PA

Browse and swap books at St Albans City station

Revenue control officer Daniela Nardi, station assistant Sharnice Miles and platform assistant Chris Parry celebrating the new book exchange at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain is expected in Hertfordshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the East of England region. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists