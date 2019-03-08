St Albans park regains international recognition after losing out in 2018

Portfolio holder Cllr Anthony Rowlands (3rd from right) with the deputy mayor Cllr Sandra Wood (in red) and representatives from St Albans district council, the Ver Valley society, Keep Britain Tidy and the Green Flag Awards. Picture: SADC Archant

A historic St Albans park has reclaimed an award of international recognition after losing out last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hatfield Road bridge entrance to Clarence Park The Hatfield Road bridge entrance to Clarence Park

In 2018, for the first time since 2004, Clarence Park did not join numerous other public spaces around the district in receiving a Green Flag Award.

The recognition rewards well-managed spaces, and the 19th century park lost out because there were pothole-ridden footpaths, a dirty and broken water fountain, neglected soil, an overlooked sensory garden, half-completed planting, and a pavilion in need of renovation.

Portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport at St Albans district council (SADC), Cllr Anthony Rowlands, said: "We are particularly proud to regain a Green Flag Award for Clarence Park.

"This is testament to the work our team, along with our grounds maintenance contractor John O'Conner, have put in to bring Clarence Park back to its previous high standard."

Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Photo: DANNY LOO Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Photo: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

It joins numerous other spaces around the district to receive a Green Flag Award, including Lydekker Park, Harpenden Common, Bricket Wood Common, Hatfield Road Cemetery, Sopwell Nunnery Green Space, Greenwood Park, Jersey Farm Woodland Park, and Verulamium Park - which is designated a Green Heritage Site.

Harpenden deputy mayor and chair of the community services committee, Nicola Linacre, said: "Well-maintained green spaces are incredibly important to Harpenden residents and visitors, and the town council would like to thank our volunteers, community groups and contractors for all their hard work.

"Their support is vital in helping us maintain our green spaces to such a high standard for all to enjoy."

Verulamium Park Verulamium Park

St Stephen Parish Council has just installed new playground equipment in Greenwood Park, including a 'hillfort', sandpit, wide slide and climbing frames.

Chair of St Stephen Parish Council leisure committee, Cllr Bill Pryce, said the park has won a Green Flag Award six years running: "We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Greenwood Park to such a high standard.

"We are one of only 12 parish councils in the country to gain the award, most others going to larger town, district and county councils."

Find out more about the Green Flag Award at www.greenflagaward.org