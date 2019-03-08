Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene after a car crashed into a block of flats in St Albans city centre this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Civic Close, St Albans. Picture: Supplied Emergency services were called to a crash in Civic Close, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

A Honda Jazz mounted the pavement in Civic Close - just off Bricket Road - and came to a halt after hitting a block flats. A Ford Focus was also involved.

The ambulance service was called at 2.05pm, and sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Firefighters freed one person from the car and left them in the care of the ambulance service. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.