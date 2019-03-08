Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva DaraChristineSilva

Young St Albans footballers are kicking off the 2019/20 season with a brand new kit.

St Albans City Community Youth FC could buy the yellow kit with the help of sponsorship money from the Village Barber Shop on High Street.

Owner of the barbers, Lerraine Rand, said it was important to support youth sport: "I play tennis and cycle and am sporty myself so I support all of that."

The club play in the West Herts Youth League division one on a Sunday.

Club chairman Geoff Watts said: "Sponsorship is extremely important in helping clubs to cover their costs, which can be something in the region of £1,500 to £2,000 to run a team.

"That includes kit, pitches, referees, first aid, all that sort of thing.

"Getting young people involved in football is important because it is great exercise, it is team work, and it is being part of a huge organisation which contributes to the St Albans community."