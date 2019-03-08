Advanced search

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 September 2019

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

DaraChristineSilva

Young St Albans footballers are kicking off the 2019/20 season with a brand new kit.

St Albans City Community Youth FC could buy the yellow kit with the help of sponsorship money from the Village Barber Shop on High Street.

Owner of the barbers, Lerraine Rand, said it was important to support youth sport: "I play tennis and cycle and am sporty myself so I support all of that."

You may also want to watch:

The club play in the West Herts Youth League division one on a Sunday.

Club chairman Geoff Watts said: "Sponsorship is extremely important in helping clubs to cover their costs, which can be something in the region of £1,500 to £2,000 to run a team.

"That includes kit, pitches, referees, first aid, all that sort of thing.

"Getting young people involved in football is important because it is great exercise, it is team work, and it is being part of a huge organisation which contributes to the St Albans community."

Most Read

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Letchworth Garden City sisters climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for six-year-old daughter and niece

Left to right: Emma Fletcher, Sienna Parsi, and Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Most Read

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Letchworth Garden City sisters climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for six-year-old daughter and niece

Left to right: Emma Fletcher, Sienna Parsi, and Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Young footballers kick off season with brand new kit thanks to St Albans barbers

St Albans City Youth FC outside the Village Barber Shop on High Street. Picture: DaraChristineSilva

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami launching air pollution campaign

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami at St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. He has urged schools to implement CAZs. Picture: Submitted by St Nicholas CE VA Primary School

St Albans leisure centre shortlisted for industry award

Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: Kim Sweet

St Albans City their ‘own worst enemy’ as they slump to defeat at Maidstone

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson blamed tiredness and individual mistakes for Maidstone defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Zoo Watch: Get jitters with the critters at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is being held over October half term at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists