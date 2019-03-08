Delays on Thameslink trains due to track inspection between West Hampstead and St Albans City

There are delays on Thameslink trains this evening due to a safety inspection of the track between West Hampstead and St Albans City. Picture: Peter Alvey Peter Alvey Photographer

A speed restriction has been put in place on one of Thameslink's northbound lines this evening due to a safety inspection of the track between West Hampstead and St Albans City.

Trains are currently limited to 20mph on one of the lines, meaning Thameslink services running through these stations will be delayed or revised.

Thameslink has said delays are currently expected until 10pm.